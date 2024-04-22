Insider Selling: Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Sells 14,857 Shares of Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.55. 5,506,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,221. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

