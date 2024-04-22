enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Sells $717,810.00 in Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 18th, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75.
enGene Stock Down 0.3 %
ENGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 65,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,481. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on enGene
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than enGene
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for enGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.