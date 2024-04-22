enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Major Shareholder Sells $717,810.00 in Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 47,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $717,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,036,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,542,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of enGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $68,670.75.

ENGN traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.80. 65,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,481. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENGN. Guggenheim began coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on enGene in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on enGene in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on enGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, enGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

