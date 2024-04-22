Insider Selling: Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) CEO Sells 30,433 Shares of Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,214.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Dream Finders Homes stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,324,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 336,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,724 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 309,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,826,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

