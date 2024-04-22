Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CAO Michele M. Meyers Sells 2,880 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 240,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,908. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coursera Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of COUR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.24. 2,065,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,025. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Coursera by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 91,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coursera by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.