Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 760 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.63, for a total value of $147,158.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,486,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,645 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.40, for a total value of $540,638.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of TEAM traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,024. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average is $206.76. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Atlassian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

