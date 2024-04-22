Insider Buying: Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) Director Julie Dill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Centuri Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CTRI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,774. Centuri Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $25.17.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services encompassing design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

