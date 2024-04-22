InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

BSSX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,758. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.83.

