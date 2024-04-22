Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0701 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- It’s Time to Buy Into the Super Micro Computer Stock Implosion
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.