Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces $0.13 Dividend

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1341 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of VRIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 223,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.03. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $25.20.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

