China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.

China Resources Beer Stock Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 13,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Li, Löwen Fruit Beer, and Snow Draft Pure Malt Beer, Snow Xiao Pi Qi brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

