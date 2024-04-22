China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from China Resources Beer’s previous dividend of $0.07.
China Resources Beer Stock Up 3.7 %
OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 13,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,591. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. China Resources Beer has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $15.65.
