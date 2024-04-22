Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.