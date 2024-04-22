Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.