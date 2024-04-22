Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0549 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
BSMV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.07.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
