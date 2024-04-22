Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BSMT traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,175. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

