Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.