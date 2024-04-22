Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1263 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 72,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,849. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.98. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $23.37.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
