Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCPGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share on Friday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

