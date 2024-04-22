Foster & Motley Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,937. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

