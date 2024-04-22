Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Invests $249,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $217,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,286 shares in the company, valued at $13,585,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392,501 shares of company stock worth $666,506,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.90. 12,896,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,095,035. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.