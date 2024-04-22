Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Scott & Selber Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,900.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. 6,578,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,008,781. The stock has a market cap of $205.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

