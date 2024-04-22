Presearch One Day Volume Reaches $150,720.61 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and $150,720.61 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is news.presearch.io. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is a cryptocurrency powering a decentralized search platform, offering a private and transparent alternative to traditional search engines. Founded in 2017, PRE tokens, based on Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, empower users to control their search experience, ensuring privacy. Users can access high-quality search services, earn rewards, and it was created by a team including Colin Pape, Co-Founder and Head of Community; Thomas LeClair, Co-Founder; and Timothy Enneking, Chief Executive Officer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

