Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF) Head to Head Contrast

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fundamental Global and Conifer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fundamental Global $23.71 million 1.58 $3.85 million $0.19 6.95 Conifer $98.76 million 0.11 -$25.90 million ($2.12) -0.43

Fundamental Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fundamental Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fundamental Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Fundamental Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fundamental Global and Conifer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 1 0 0 0 1.00

Conifer has a consensus target price of $0.61, indicating a potential downside of 33.13%. Given Conifer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conifer is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

Profitability

This table compares Fundamental Global and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fundamental Global 14.32% 21.51% 6.89% Conifer -26.23% -241.08% -9.65%

Summary

Fundamental Global beats Conifer on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fundamental Global

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc. and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,900 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

