Head to Head Analysis: Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) & RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma and Iterum Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

RedHill Biopharma has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for RedHill Biopharma and Iterum Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedHill Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.75%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than RedHill Biopharma.

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Iterum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedHill Biopharma $6.53 million 2.01 $23.92 million N/A N/A Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.37 million ($2.97) -0.52

RedHill Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares RedHill Biopharma and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedHill Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Iterum Therapeutics N/A -664.00% -87.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of RedHill Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RedHill Biopharma beats Iterum Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its clinical late-stage investigational development programs include RHB-204, which is in Phase 3 study for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; opaganib (Yeliva), an SK2 selective inhibitor, which has completed Phase 2 study to treat patients with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, in Phase 2 study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, and in investigator-sponsored Phase 2 study to treat prostate cancer; RHB-107, which is in Phase 2/3 study to treat outpatients infected with COVID-19 disease, and preclinical evaluation study to treat advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, as well as has completed Phase 2 study to treat gastrointestinal and other solid tumors; and RHB-104, which is in Phase 3 studies for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) that is in Phase 3 studies for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

