Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $44.21 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $44,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $23.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,961.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,005.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,761.20. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,086.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.