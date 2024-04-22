Diversified LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Diversified LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.3% of Diversified LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diversified LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $496.43. 1,835,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,516,612. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.20. The company has a market cap of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

