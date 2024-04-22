Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 456,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $32,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Hologic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.1% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 49.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 9.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 21,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock worth $2,473,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.22. 1,516,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,168. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

