AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,175,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,085,000 after acquiring an additional 914,485 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,936,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,822,000 after acquiring an additional 491,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,356,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,276,000 after acquiring an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,436,000 after buying an additional 199,833 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.43.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,580,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a market capitalization of $297.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

