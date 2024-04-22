Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $29,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ELV traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $532.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,577. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.11. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.14 and its 200 day moving average is $483.89.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.64.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

