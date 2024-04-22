Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 17,996 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Kroger worth $30,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 243,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Kroger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Kroger by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.93. 4,259,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.