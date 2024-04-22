Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,034 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,034 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.21% of Quest Diagnostics worth $33,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.09. 1,694,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,495. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

