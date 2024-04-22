Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,388,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,051 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,956,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 133,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,253,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,411,120. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.