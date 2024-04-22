Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,499 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.78% of Bank OZK worth $44,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,788,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,252,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 58.1% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

