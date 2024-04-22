Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.25% of Deckers Outdoor worth $42,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $810.22. 271,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,684. The business has a fifty day moving average of $884.89 and a 200 day moving average of $738.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

