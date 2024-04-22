Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,944 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.44% of Unum Group worth $39,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,086,000 after purchasing an additional 236,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Unum Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,856,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,530,000 after buying an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Unum Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Unum Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,393,000 after buying an additional 236,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 872,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,689. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

