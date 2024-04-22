Saga Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Saga has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $378.65 million and approximately $117.32 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saga token can now be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00006324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,002,874,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,002,739,922 with 90,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 4.39370502 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $121,831,697.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

