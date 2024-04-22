Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Marriott International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

MAR traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $237.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.87. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

