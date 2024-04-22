Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $47,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $141.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

