Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 22,469 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.10% of D.R. Horton worth $49,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,894. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $165.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.17.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

