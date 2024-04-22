Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,343 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.52% of Ally Financial worth $54,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.74. 4,130,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.03. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

