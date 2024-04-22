Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,376 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $74,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $140,751,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 89.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,234,000 after buying an additional 165,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,113,681 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

SMCI stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $717.02. 9,280,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,917,256. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $956.38 and its 200 day moving average is $551.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $949.85.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

