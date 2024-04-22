Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) is Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s 8th Largest Position

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,683,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,368 shares during the quarter. Dropbox accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.78% of Dropbox worth $79,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,721 shares of company stock worth $4,548,575 over the last 90 days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

DBX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.31. 2,747,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,917. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

