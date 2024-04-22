Gpwm LLC Sells 880 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gpwm LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.1% of Gpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.24. 8,416,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,020. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

