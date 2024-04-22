Gpwm LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Gpwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,553 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Gpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gpwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $10,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.83. 551,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,609. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

