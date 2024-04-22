Gimbal Financial Acquires Shares of 2,374 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gimbal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.