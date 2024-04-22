Gimbal Financial Purchases Shares of 4,560 Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Gimbal Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,948,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,100. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

