Gimbal Financial Takes Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Gimbal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,615,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IHI traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $54.70. The company had a trading volume of 794,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,267. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.19.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

