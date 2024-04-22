aelf (ELF) Trading Up 5.6% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000879 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $424.96 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001005 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000649 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,537,296 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

