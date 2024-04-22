iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.70

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $53.34, with a volume of 85572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,265,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 17,774.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after buying an additional 226,627 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,015,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 136,978 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,741,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

