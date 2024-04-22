Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.76

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.76 and last traded at $31.63, with a volume of 616514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXSL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 53.50%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 84.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $7,288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 253,504 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,512,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter worth $54,740,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $5,866,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

