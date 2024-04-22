Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.80

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 92884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 67.44% and a return on equity of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

