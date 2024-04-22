iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.95

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.95 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 1787493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

