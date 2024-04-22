Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.85

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.85 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 50541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.