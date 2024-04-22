iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.11

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 364798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

